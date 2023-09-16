YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital and one passenger died following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Troopers say they were called to a crash on Paraham Road near Pine Forest Drive just after 3 p.m. on September 16. This is roughly six miles southeast of Clover, S.C.

According to officials, a 2021 Toyota SUV was driving south on Paraham Road and a 2018 BMW sedan was driving the opposite direction when the two cars collided.

Authorities say both drivers were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown. A passenger in the front seat of the Toyota passed away.

Troopers say they have very limited information currently.