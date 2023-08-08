YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies say a suspect is in custody on Tuesday after an April golf course incident near Tuckaway Road.
According to a social media post, deputies say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police took Matthew Scott Brown, 41, into custody on July 31. Brown broke into the Pinetuck Golf Course clubhouse April 12 and stole a firearm.
After a standoff that lasted several hours, authorities thought Brown was trying to get to Florida by train.
Deputies say Brown was released from jail on April 11 and ran to a house. Golf club officials reportedly saw Brown stealing the gun.
Authorities sought Brown on charges of burglary second degree, petty larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.