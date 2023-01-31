YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in the York County jail died at the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said staff at the Detention Center attempted CPR until EMS personnel arrived. The inmate was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The person’s name was withheld until their next of kin could be notified.

Officials said the inmate’s death appeared to be from natural causes and no foul play was expected.

“I am extremely proud of our Detention Center staff who quickly initiated CPR and other life-saving measures. Unfortunately, this was not the outcome that they hoped for, but they should each be commended for their swift actions,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The person was in jail after they were charged by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services earlier this month.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death per normal procedure.