YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was wearing a torn hospital gown wanted on drug-related charges has been arrested in York County, deputies announced.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Units were searching for Chapman David Howell along Celanese Road between Twin Lakes Road and India Hook Road.

Deputies said Thursday afternoon Howell was taken into custody by their K-9 team near the 4300 block of Laurel Creek Drive in Rock Hill.

Howell was wanted for possession of fentanyl.