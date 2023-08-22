FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time in five months, Fort Mill neighbors spoke to county leaders to express concerns about a plan to bring a solar plant facility to their neighborhood.

“I support conditional approval of Siflab Solar upon acceptance by DHEC,” said one person in favor of the company.

“It’s also the number of jobs… it sounds good, but the traffic on (S.C.) 21 is horrendous,” said one person against the company.

The solar company Silfab proposed an agreement with the county that would create a 4% tax rate for 30 years.

Despite more neighbors showing opposition to the proposal, the county voted Monday night 4-3 to pass the second of three readings.

Alison Dillworth is among nearly 1,000 people in Fort Mill who signed a petition against the company over concerns about possible environmental risks.

“We were really pushing the thing that we’re building this company right next to, not one, but two schools and an assisted living facility right behind this factory, which was not designated as a factory,” Dillworth said.

The company would create about 800 jobs over eight years with a salary range of around $60,000. But in the first year, they’d start with 125 jobs.

Silfab also plans to invest $150 million in the area and almost $17 million over 30 years in the school system. Many oppose the company because of its use of chemicals and proximity to a pair of schools under construction on Gold Mill Road.

“I believe the county thinks it’s going to be a windfall for the county. But when you go over these numbers, it doesn’t work out,” Dillworth said.

After nearly three hours of discussion, county leaders offered insight into the neighbors’ frustrations.

“It’s not York County Council’s job to make sure that there are things in place for air quality, water quality, sustainability… that’s not what we’re here to decide,” said York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey.

“I’m not saying this is not a safe company, don’t get me wrong, but this is where I need to draw back and make sure that whatever is approved in this community is safe for the people that live here,” said York County Councilman Tom Audette.