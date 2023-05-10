YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sheriff in York County will address disturbing body cam video of a man being shot at nearly 50 times by deputies while sitting in his pickup and a concurrent lawsuit filed last week.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday and Queen City News will cover the event live.

Trevor Mullinax miraculously survived being shot at nearly 50 times by deputies while he was sitting in his pickup while, through the window of his vehicle, his mother tried to de-escalate a severe mental health episode he was undergoing.

He suffered nine gunshot wounds including one to the head, according to his legal team, who is filing a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

“The deputies jumped out of their vehicles and almost immediately started firing their weapons into Mullinax’s truck,” attorney Justin Bamberg said. The lawsuit was filed by Bamberg’s firm on Friday. “Tammy Beason had to leap out of the way and was nearly hit by the shots fired.”

Mullinax’s attorneys said he had a hunting shotgun in his truck, but never pointed it at deputies. According to the YCSO and SLED, Mullinax was armed during the incident and “retrieved his shotgun from the rear seat of the truck and presented it or pointed it at the officers.”

Deputies were responding to initial calls regarding a welfare check. The incident occurred in May of 2021 on East Highway 324 in Rock Hill. On Tuesday, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson released a statement.