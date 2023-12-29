YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County officials say its Waste Collection and Recycling Centers are experiencing significant delays from “an excess of holiday waste.”

The county’s Public Works Department said Friday, Dec. 29, that the problem is the combination of two things. Several collection centers in surrounding areas have closed and people are disposing of waste from the holidays.

“Be aware that some services may be limited or closed temporarily until these conditions improve,” county officials said.

York County has 16 Collection and Recycling Centers, including in Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Clover and McConnells. For locations, visit the county website here. They will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.