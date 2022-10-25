YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
Cheryl Gregory, 39, of Clover, faces charges that include contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Gregory provided marijuana to a juvenile at some point between Christmas of last year and January 15, court documents showed.