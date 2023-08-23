YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A York County woman charged with killing her infant daughter in 1992 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Stacy Rabon, 50, was charged with homicide by child abuse after York County deputies linked her DNA from a bloody bedsheet in 1992 to a drug case in 2019.

Prosecutors said the baby was found in August of 1992 in the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill. Rabon was 19 at the time. Evidence during the trial revealed the baby girl was born healthy but Rabon was accused of stabbing her at least 50 times and suffocating her.

Rabon was sentenced under the 1992 Homicide By Child Abuse law meaning she does have the opportunity for parole in ten years.