KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A York County Sheriff’s K-9 officer got loose from his handler during a Wednesday training exercise.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the canine.

“Gunner” jerked away from his handler at the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

MISSING: During our K-9 training today the pictured bloodhound “Gunner” jerked away from his handler and ran off into the woods around 3:00 pm at Kings Mountain State Park. Gunner has not been seen since. There are dozens of officers in the area searching. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FrthHvEuet — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 7, 2022

“Gunner” ran off into the woods around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Kings Mountain State Park. Authorities said dozens of officers were searching.

MISSING K9: multiple departments are searching the Kings Mountain State Park for York County Sheriff’s Office K9 Gunner



The bloodhound ran off into the woods during training yesterday



So far, we’ve seen the use of drones and horses @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/bUY8K8Rjuk — Taylor Young (@TaylorYoungNews) December 8, 2022

The dog is from a law enforcement agency in North Carolina, not Virginia, as the YCSO had previously reported.

Watch the latest update from the York County Sheriff’s Office: