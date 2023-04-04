YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 32-year-old driver died in an automobile wreck near York on Monday evening.

Authorities said the driver was traveling north on S.C. 49 around 9:09 p.m. The wreck occurred near Saddle Drive, half a mile north of York.

They said the York resident was driving a 1988 Chevy pickup truck when overcorrecting on the road. The driver went to the right, then left, before hitting an embankment and flipping over.

Authorities said the driver passed away at the scene.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.