ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A $1.6 million federal grant will help York Technical College support workforce development and job creation in the industrial sector.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Federal Economic Development Association officials, and U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman weighed in on the new grant announcement. The money will help purchase equipment for upgrading and expanding training in the industrial maintenance, machine tool technology, and welding departments.

A press release said the million-dollar investment comes with a matched $410,496 in local funds. According to grantee estimates, more than 70 jobs and $5.5 million in private investment are grant byproducts.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a stronger engine for workforce development in this region than York Technical College. This institution is laser-focused on educating students to fill high-quality, high-paying jobs,” Norman said. “This grant represents an investment not just in York Technical College but in countless businesses throughout our area who rely on their graduates. I know the return on this investment will be significant, and I want to thank everyone at York Technical College for the outstanding work they’re doing.”

The Catawba Regional Council of Governments (COG) also worked to secure the grant through regional planning events, according to the release. EDA funds COG to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

The grant’s funding comes through the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which provided EDA with $483 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas that received a major disaster declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Act as a result of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters occurring in calendar years 2021 and 2022.