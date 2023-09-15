YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – York Recreation Complex already has everything you’d think you need — from softball and baseball fields and a playground to a walking trail. But city officials felt like it was missing something else — a place to really burn calories.

The city announced a $30,000 grant to add a new piece of equipment aimed at giving people another way to get and stay active — for free.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

So, they’ve partnered with the national fitness campaign to bring a fitness court to the York Recreation Complex as part of the 2023 Healthy Cities Campaign.

The City’s Park and Recreation Director, Chris White, says the leaders were awarded a $30,000 grant to add it to the facility.

“It’s an outdoor fitness court. It’s a platform. It has seven movement stations. Basically, it’s a lot of bodyweight movement, so we won’t have a lot of free weights. It’s easy to maintain, so it’s just something for the community to come out because everybody may not be able to afford a gym membership to Planet Fitness or to the YMCA,” White told Queen City News in a phone interview.

The fitness court is listed to be at least 2,000 square feet and will be placed right here near the walking trail for easy access. It will be the first of its kind in the city — and only the second one in the state.

The first is in Aiken, South Carolina.

For Matthew Bledsoe — this is something he’s been looking for.

“I always want to go do something. But, you know, with kids and trying to find the time when to go to, you know, planet fitness or 24-hour fitness, anything like that, plus the membership, you know, we got a couple of them and sports and ball and all that jazz. So I’ll be able to go somewhere and have something like that,” Bledsoe said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Officials say the project was a part of the city’s strategic plan under health and wellness. It’s expected to cost around $150,000.

“We got the $30,000 grant. So we’re going to use the rest to impact. These are sponsorships, which we are. We’re about to release our sponsorship for anybody who wants to get involved and contribute and get their name put up at the fitness course,” White said.

He says with York growing so fast, people are going to be looking for things to do as far as health and wellness.

Construction is expected to start at the end of the year. As of right now, there is no timetable for it to be finished.