YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York School District officials thanked parents and families after a Thursday school-related smoke hazard incident.

In a social media post, the school system said, “An unrelated, non-school incident involving law enforcement resulted in a loss of power to York Middle School” around 1:15 p.m.

School officials evacuated the students and staff to the school stadium while updating parents on the tense situation. The school decided to dismiss students early at 3 p.m.

There was a presence of smoke in the building, but at no time were students or staff in danger. Law enforcement and the local fire department assessed the situation and determined no fire was present.

School officials said classes would resume on a normal schedule Friday.

Queen City News reached out to York Fire Department to learn what occurred, and we’ll update you with more later.