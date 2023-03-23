CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dale F. Halton, a prominent Charlotte businesswoman and philanthropist whose name graces prominent buildings at UNC Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College, died Tuesday at age 85.

Born Barksdale Fowler Halton, the former CEO of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company served UNCC in many ways, the university says. Her friendship with Director of Athletics Emerita Judy Rose ignited what became for Halton a lifelong interest in supporting UNCC’s academics, administration and athletics.

A passionate Charlotte 49ers fan, Halton held season tickets for men’s basketball for 37 years and was a football FSL license holder from the program’s inception 10 years ago. The school’s basketball arena is named for her.

In 1994 Halton was presented with a UNC Charlotte Alumni Award and in 1998 with an honorary doctor of humane letters. In September 2022, she was among the inaugural inductees to the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame.

In her obituary from Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Halton’s generosity is touted.

“For so many people, Dale bought houses, cars, paid medical and dental bills, hired family law attorneys, smoothed the way into schools with a well-placed phone call, paid multiple tuitions to just about every school in Charlotte,” it reads. “She supported little tiny charities for decades, saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of mothers and babies in Afghanistan and Uganda, and built entire campuses.”

She also is the namesake of CPCC’s performing arts center.

Halton is survived by her husband, Fred Wagner, “a really big family, including innumerable good friends.”

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. It will be livestreamed at https://st-peters.org/funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Aspire Carolinas Foundation (www.aspirecarolinas.org) or International Midwife Assistance (www.midwifeassist.org).

Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.