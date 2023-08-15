CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of freshman students at UNC Charlotte have a last-minute change of plans before move-in day. New Atlantic Contracting was supposed to complete Phase XVI before the start of the fall semester, but the project is delayed, forcing university officials to find another space for 450 students.

“It’s definitely kind of chaotic now,” Freshman Everett Pohl from Concord said.

Phase XVI is a $65 million dorm with space for 700 students. New Atlantic Contracting planned to finish the six-story building by July.

Like the majority of other students, Pohl found out he was reassigned in an email.

“They told us they would get us a concrete timeline, but they haven’t quite gotten that done,” Pohl said.

University officials say affected students will be moved to other dorms or an off-campus hotel. Students were also compensated for the change.

“They gave us a cheaper housing rate, and they also gave us a $1,000 credit,” Pohl said. “I appreciate the housing credit, and it stinks the building is not open, but at the end of the day, there’s nothing the university can do about it.”

Students posted about the construction delays in a Reddit thread.

UNC Charlotte officials say as its population grows, they’re dealing with a higher demand for on-campus housing.

Last year, university officials ran out of on-campus housing in the fall semester.

Pohl hopes construction finishes soon for the newest residence hall on campus while he waits it out in one of the oldest dorms. Students did not pick where they were reassigned.

“I think I’d rather be in a hotel just a little bit because it would be a little nicer, and I know it’s off-campus, but I do have a car so I can still make the drive,” Pohl said.

For students assigned to the hotel, there will be security on-site and shuttles available to and from campus. Queen City News reached out to New Atlantic to better understand why this project was delayed, and they deferred to UNC Charlotte.