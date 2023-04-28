CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It took fewer than five minutes for a student to shoot and kill two of his classmates, injure six others, and bring about the most horrific day in the history of UNC Charlotte.

Four years ago this week, the gunman shot and killed Riley Howell and Ellis “Reed” Parlier in Room 236 in the Kennedy Building. It was April 30, 2019.

The impact of their deaths has rippled through the campus, even for those who never knew them.

On Friday, two days before the anniversary of the tragedy, UNCC revealed the memorial and remembrance space to honor both men and others impacted.

“We will carry Reed and Riley with us, and we will continue to say their names,” Dr. Kevin Bailey, the university’s vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said at Friday’s ceremony. “Not to remember how they died, but to honor how they lived.”

The memorial is a series of white arches covered in lights. They cover a set of memorial stones that sit just a few feet from the Kennedy building.

Howell and Parlier’s names are also etched into the poles.

Alumni like Meghan Russell returned to pay their respects at the ceremony.

“You never know who you’re going to be under there with,” said Howell, who was on campus at the time of the shooting. “Someone who was there, someone who is learning [of Howell and Parlier.] … You want to give yourself a change to remember it in a positive way.”

The campus has continued to find ways to honor both men.

One day after the anniversary of the shooting, Parlier’s family will host a golf tournament to raise money for scholarships in his name.