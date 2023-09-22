CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — UNC Charlotte students have an official place to tailgate for football games.

The school celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the 49th Acre Saturday, Sept. 16. The facility is a three-acre student outdoor event venue and tailgate park off Robert Snyder Road on the northern edge of campus.

The outdoor complex is made possible through a $10 million anonymous donation. With a capacity of more than 2,500 students, it will provide year-round opportunities for informal and organized student gatherings, including tailgating prior to Charlotte 49ers football games.

“One of the things I love most about the 49th Acre is that it’s another space for students to connect on campus outside of the classroom,” said Tife Olusesi, student body president. “As we begin our first year in The American and mark our 10-year anniversary of having our football program, it’s important students have a space they can gather, have fun, get hyped up and show the world how strong our Niner pride is.”

The venue includes a 8,000-square-foot entertainment pavilion, individual tailgating areas and a signature gateway portal and landscaping.

Olusesi and Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The next 49ers home football game is Oct. 14 against Navy.