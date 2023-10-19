CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are investigating a string of motor vehicle break-ins near main campus, the police department said Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, officers said they have received reports of 15 motor vehicle break-ins.

At 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, the university issued an alert about the break-ins to the Carolina community.

“I saw a parking place and I told our granddaughter; we can pull in right there that’s very convenient and then I saw all the glass and I said, no. So, we came down here at parked,” explained John Paul.

Paul noticed the glass as he was pulling into the Williamson lot near the Dean Smith Center Wednesday afternoon.

“Then I got the alert that there have been all of these break-ins and that’s when we came back out, I pointed to the glass and said there’s a pretty good likelihood that’s one of the problems we’ve seen,” Paul said.

According to police, the break-ins were reported in:

The Williamson Lot

The S-11 Lot

The Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)

The McLean Center (Rizzo Center)

The Ronald McDonald and SECU House

The Craig North parking deck

Kimberly Grant and her husband were stunned to find out that SECU Family House at UNC Hospital was one of the locations.

They go there frequently for appointments.

“I wouldn’t want it to happen to anybody else here because everybody’s dealing with their own problem, situation health wise,” Grant stated.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

They encourage the Carolina community to follow these safety tips:

Always lock your car and keep the windows rolled up when you are not with your vehicle.

Don’t leave any valuable items in the car where they can be seen. Either store them in a storage space in the vehicle or take them with you when you exit the car.

If your car has an alarm system, make sure it is set and active when you leave your vehicle.

Try to park in a public place where your car can easily be seen by those passing by.

Report suspicious individuals and activity to appropriate authorities, such as UNC Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UNC Police.