Note: The above video is from Sept. 5, 2023 coverage of the vigil for Dr. Zijie Yan.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly released autopsy shows the UNC-Chapel Hill professor killed on campus in September was shot seven times.

While previously reported as homicide by campus police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms 40-year-old Dr. Zijie Yan’s cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds while his manner of death is classified as homicide.

The report says Yan was in his office in the Caudill Laboratory building when he was shot and killed on Aug. 28. Police say Yan was shot by a UNC-Chapel Hill student, Tailei Qi.

CBS 17 has learned Yan led a scientific research group called the Yan Research Group. A photo on the college’s website shows Yan posing with a group of students including, Qi.

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil, Friday, Aug 30, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C., in honor of professor Zijie Yan who was shot and killed on campus on Monday. (Travis Long via AP)

Professor Zijie Yang, left, and his suspected shooter, Tailei Qi, right. (Courtesy of UNC-Chapel Hill)

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Qi has been charged by the UNC Police Department with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on educational property, both felony charges. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Flowers are seen piled up in front of Caudill Laboratories, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, where a graduate student fatally shot his faculty advisor this week in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

A man holds a protest sign that reads “if I am killed here, throw my ashes on the legislature” during a gun safety rally following a fatal shooting earlier in the week on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

According to the autopsy, Yan had gunshot wounds to the to the head, neck and right hand and left forearm.

Yan was an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and worked at UNC since 2019. He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages seven and two.