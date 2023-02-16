UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Union County’s Narcotics Eradication Team caught a 55-year-old man wanted in Virginia recently in a traffic stop with a stolen gun.

Authorities stopped Fulton Lowery during a traffic stop. Soon after, they learned Lowery was a fugitive and convicted felon. They located and seized a stolen firearm in his possession.

Union County deputies took Lowery to jail and charged him with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. At the jail, officials served the man with an outstanding fugitive warrant.

Lowery got a secured bond of $35,000 when going before a magistrate. He no longer remains in the custody of the Union County Jail at this time.