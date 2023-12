CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say four unknown suspects broke into a University City apartment with guns and fled the scene.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. off Meadow Vista Road. That area is near University City and W.T. Harris boulevards.

Police say no one suffered injuries in the morning incident. Anyone with information about the incident should call CLT Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.