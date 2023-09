Salisbury officials say drivers are facing delays after an unsuccessful traffic arm installment Wednesday night.

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Salisbury officials say drivers are facing delays after an unsuccessful traffic arm installment Wednesday night.

They say traffic near the 100 block of North Church Street is closed until further notice. The decision comes after an unsuccessful traffic signal mast arm replacement at Innes and Church Wednesday night.

⚠️Drivers heading west on Innes should proceed straight through the intersection while a replacement traffic signal mast arm is secured.

⚠️The westbound, left-hand turn lane is closed on W. Innes St. at Church St.

Motorists and pedestrians should use caution in @downtownsalisnc. pic.twitter.com/rk5HaAaCnH — City of Salisbury (@CitySalisburyNC) September 14, 2023

Officials are urging drivers going west on Innes Street to go straight through the intersection while the mast arm is being secured.