PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.”

Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road.

Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird.

Anyone who spots Doug is asked to call Animal Services at 336-597-1741 so he can be brought home.