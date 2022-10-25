GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a 64-year-old woman with a revolver in her backyard.

The woman was reportedly shooting at four diet Mountain Dew bottles, the officers said.

Police said the woman told officers she was shooting at the bottles because she didn’t approve of her father drinking the soda.

“We totally understand that not everybody is a fan of the Dew but we can’t stress enough how dangerous this is!” Gastonia Police said in a news release. “There are much safer alternatives to alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don’t like instead of using the full bottles as target practice…in your backyard… in your neighborhood… surrounded by other homes and people.”

Authorities said the woman was issued a criminal citation for discharging a firearm in the Gastonia City limits.

“Remember people, guns and Diet Mountain Dew don’t mix!” police said.