KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are looking for a tall, slender man who stole batteries from several school buses in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, an unknown man was caught on camera removing batteries from school buses at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect is described as possibly being a white man in his early to mid-20s, standing between 6 feet, one inch, and 6 feet, 4 inches with a slender build.

Officials say the man was driving a dark-colored, 2021 to 2023 model Toyota Corolla or Camry.

Stock photos of the possible vehicle description, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com or call 704-93CRIME.