CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mystery has appeared at the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Dog Park.

At least three trees planted around the outside of the fencing at the park have gone missing, according to the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association.

Holes in the ground, in some cases, were replaced by whoever took them with rocks.

The association believes the trees, planted within the last few weeks as part of a long-term beautification effort in the neighborhood, were stolen.

Reaction from those in the neighborhood, and even association members, was more of resounding confusion to the news, initially posted on the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association’s social media pages.

“Of all things, trees,” one resident noted.

The association said there were offers to re-plant other trees in those locations, and there is an openness to do so.

However, they said they wanted to learn who took the trees from their planted locations and why.