MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews responded to a unique call involving a donkey and a large turtle, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

Officials say they received a call to help a donkey trapped in a large chair. Thanks to the responders, the donkey was freed from its entanglement.

Midland Fire and Rescue

Midland Fire and Rescue

Midland Fire and Rescue

Midland Fire and Rescue

At some point during the same call, crews also removed a large turtle from under the Chief’s car.

“Yes folks we do it all!” Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.