ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — On Tuesday night, an Anderson County resident reached out to 7NEWS concerned about a video circulating on social media. In the six-second clip, two people can be seen inhaling a substance out of a canister while they are in uniform inside of what appears to be an ambulance.

Medshore Ambulance confirmed the two individuals are their employees who were serving in Anderson County when the video was taken.

We did some digging and learned that the canisters shown in the video contain oxygen that was purchased by the employees.

The ambulance service said it’s called Boost Oxygen. It’s a supplement that aims for all-natural respiratory support, according to the company.

It’s mainly used by hikers and athletes for a boost of energy and oxygen. The item is available on shelves at places like sporting goods stores, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

Anderson County residents said, after watching the video, they’re concerned that the employees were not focusing on the road while behind the wheel of an ambulance.

We reached out to Medshore Ambulance about the video. In a statement, they said:

“Safety is a fundamental principle within the organization. Upon learning of the video last night, we immediately launched an investigation. Once we have all facts in hand, we will take any needed appropriate action.”

Medshore said the incident is being investigated by their HR department.

It is unclear if any actions will be taken against the employees in the video.