GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A disturbing Guilford County School bus video fight is making rounds on social media.

It shows a violent attack on a bus that was bringing students home from school yesterday afternoon and what appears to be an unauthorized adult on the bus. It’s raised concerns for some about safety and security on school buses.

The video is nearly a minute long and shows two female students in a fight and an adult woman encouraging one of the students. Parents and grandparents of students at Kernodle Middle School didn’t want to speak on camera but said their students ride the bus where the incident happened.

In the video, you can see what appears to be an adult woman wearing shorts, a tank top and glasses. You hear her shouting expletives and encouraging one of the female students to “beat” the other student.

Later in the video, the woman is seen trying to separate the students, saying that’s enough.

The video also showed her and one of the students walking off the bus, yelling more expletives and referring to one of the students as her daughter.

The video also shows what appears to be more than a dozen students still on the bus.

The bus driver did not appear to be visible in the video.

We’ve reached out to GCS officials about the incident, its safety protocols and what may happen to the student and adult in the video, but we have yet to hear back from them.

Ahead of school starting, the district upgraded 600 cameras on school buses to enhance security for the school year.