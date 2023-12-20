WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) –Vice President Kamala Harris announced the U.S. will send an international astronaut to the moon by the end of the decade. She made the announcement during a meeting of the National Space Council in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on several topics, including strengthening international partnerships.

“Our nation has led the world in the exploration and use of space, and in the coming years one of the primary ways we will continue to extend that leadership is by strengthening our international partnerships,” Vice President Harris said.

The international astronaut will join American astronauts on a trip to the moon’s surface as part of NASA’s Artemis mission. There is no word on who the international astronaut will be or what country they will be from.