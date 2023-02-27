COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak about the expansion of affordable high-speed internet during her visit to South Carolina.

Vice President Harris will speak at 12:45 p.m. at Benedict College.

Her visit comes just days after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn met with state officials to discuss efforts to expand broadband access to South Carolinians.

Harris previously visited the Palmetto State in June 2022 where she attended a fundraiser dinner for the South Carolina Democratic Party.