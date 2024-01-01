RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was shot twice by a man with an AK-47 more than two years ago, ended 2023 on a high note.

Sgt. Ronald Waller, a law enforcement veteran, was shot in early June 2021 while serving an eviction notice at a Raleigh apartment complex. He spent more than a month in a hospital recovering from the wounds and was honored by the community after the shooting.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office congratulated Waller on his retirement after a 20-year career.

“We are profoundly grateful for his service and selflessness in the line of duty for the past 20 years,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was also awarded the First Sheriff’s Commendation in recognition of his outstanding service.

“Sgt. Waller’s actions, characterized by extraordinary courage in the face of danger, have not gone unnoticed. His dedication to public safety and service embodies the values we hold dear at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. We thank him for his service,” Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said in a statement.