ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers attempted to make contact with a wanted person, Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue.

Instead Brown ran through the residential area to evade police. He even ran across I-40 and tried to hide in the woods and an area neighborhood.

With help from Asheville police K-9, officers found Brown hiding in a shed.

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

resist, delay, or obstruct

felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle

possession of stolen motor vehicle

assault on female

resist, delay or obstruct

fail to stop at red light

18 counts of pre-trial release violation

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $627,000 bond.