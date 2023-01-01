CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud.

Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina.

Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a “pluff mud dive rescue” to reach the bird in a marsh area.

“Our Animal Control Officer, Courtney Bayles, always goes above and beyond to make sure these animals are rescued safely,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy Charleston Police Dept.

After it was rescued, the Blue Heron was safely taken to the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw to recover.