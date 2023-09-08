DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Davidson Wildcat football fans, the start of the football season is coming to Richardson Stadium sooner rather than later due to weather issues.

School officials announced that Saturday’s home opener against Barton is now tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.

🚨 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨



𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭



Due to the threat of severe weather throughout the day Saturday, Davidson’s home opener against Barton has been moved to Friday night at 7 p.m.#WE — Davidson Football (@DavidsonFB) September 7, 2023

Military, first responders, healthcare workers, and their families get in FREE with identification. Those groups can present their identification at the Richardson Stadium box office.

School officials said the move was made “due to weather concerns and out of an abundance of caution.” The school also apologized for any inconvenience.