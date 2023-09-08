DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Davidson Wildcat football fans, the start of the football season is coming to Richardson Stadium sooner rather than later due to weather issues.
School officials announced that Saturday’s home opener against Barton is now tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.
Military, first responders, healthcare workers, and their families get in FREE with identification. Those groups can present their identification at the Richardson Stadium box office.
School officials said the move was made “due to weather concerns and out of an abundance of caution.” The school also apologized for any inconvenience.