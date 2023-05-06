(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! We were treated to another fabulous day of weather across the Carolinas on Saturday with generally more of the same on Sunday. Temperatures will be turning warmer heading into next week along with scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast as well.

As for tonight and the rest of the weekend, mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures will stick around through the evening with lows dipping down into the mid-50s overnight. Sunday will start off sunny once again, but we could see a storm or two in the afternoon, especially north of Charlotte. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low 80s Sunday.

Heading into next week the warming trend will continue for the region with temperatures moving into the mid and even upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. Along with the warming temperatures, you will also notice rising humidity in the region, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water. Scattered showers and storms are also expected for Monday and Tuesday well.

Later in the week, we should see a weak cold front move through the Carolinas helping to cool down our temperatures heading towards the weekend. But make no mistake, this week will feel much more like May in the Carolinas. Showers are also possible to end the week as well but look scattered in nature.

In the meantime, enjoy the fabulous weather this weekend! Have a great Sunday!