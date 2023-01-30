(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023.

We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s slated to take the stage this year.

Each list is accurate to each venue’s website as of Jan. 26 and includes concerts scheduled out through the end of 2023.

Greensboro

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Jan. 27: “A Night of Soul” with Frankie Beverly & Maze and The Isley Brothers

Jan. 28: TobyMac‘s Hits Deep Tour

Feb. 10: The Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded

Rick Ross

Jeezy

Gucci Mane

2 Chainz

Trina

Jucee Froot

Jadakiss

Feb. 10: The Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded

Rick Ross

Jeezy

Gucci Mane

2 Chainz

Trina

Jucee Froot

Jadakiss

Feb. 11: Journey: Freedom Tour 2023

Feb. 23: Blake Shelton ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’

Feb. 25: Winter Jam 2023

We the Kingdom

Jeremy Camp

Andy Mineo

Disciple

Austin French

NewSong

Anne Wilson

March 25: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

April 4: The Eagles: Hotel California 2023 Tour

April 4: The Eagles: Hotel California 2023 Tour

April 15: Los Temerarios

April 23: New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank

April 29: Kenny Chesney I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini

April 29: Kenny Chesney I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini

May 6: MANÁ: México Lindo Y Querido Tour

June 17: Brooks & Dunn – Reboot 2023 Tour

July 20: Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023

Sep. 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour

Nov. 18: Anita Baker, The Songstress Tour

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit

Feb. 7-9: Riverdance

Feb. 11: John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell, presented by the Greensboro Symphony

Feb. 18: Greensboro Symphony presents “A German Requiem”

March 11: An Intimate Evening with Dru Hill & Jagged Edge with special guests Case & Shai

March 23: Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell wiith special guest Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

March 25: Yolanda Adams: Gospel, presented by the Greensboro Symphony

April 15: Trio Zimbalist, presented by the Greensboro Symphony

April 28: Ben Folds

May 5: Jill Scott: The Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour

May 6: Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways with special guest Blessing Offor

May 6: Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways with special guest Blessing Offor

May 11: Branford Marsalis, presented by the Greensboro Symphony

June 10-11: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert, presented by the Greensboro Symphony

June 23: Lady A: Request Line Tour with special guest Dave Barnes

June 23: Lady A: Request Line Tour with special guest Dave Barnes

Aug. 4: Riders in the Sky

Aug. 18: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Winston-Salem

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 3: Billy Strings – Doc Watson 100th Anniversary Celebration

March 4: Billy Strings

Raleigh

PNC Arena

Jan. 28: Cody Johnson with Randy Houser & Jesse Raub Jr.

Feb. 17: Hootie & the Blowfish with SUSTO

March 13: Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour

March 17: Winter Jam 2023

We the Kingdom

Jeremy Camp

Andy Mineo

Disciple

Austin French

NewSong

Anne Wilson

May 10: Lizzo: The Special 2our with special guest Latto

May 10: Lizzo: The Special 2our with special guest Latto

May 12: Stevie Nicks

June 11: Ricardo Arjona: Tour Blanco y Negro

Aug. 1: Sam Smith: Gloria the Tour

Oct. 18: Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour with special guest Lily Rose

Oct. 18: Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour with special guest Lily Rose

Red Hat Amphitheater

April 14: Mt. Joy

May 20: Yungblud: The World Tour with special guests The Regrettes

June 3: Dermot Kennedy The Sonder Tour

June 14: Noah Kahan #StickSeason with special guest Joy Oladokun

June 17: Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023

July 16: Young the Giant with special guest Milky Chance & Rosa Linn

July 21: Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023

July 28: Walker Hayes with special guest Ingrid Andress and BRELAND

July 28: Walker Hayes with special guest Ingrid Andress and BRELAND

Aug. 13: Tyler Childers: Send in the Hounds Tour

Aug. 13: Tyler Childers: Send in the Hounds Tour

Sept. 23: Parker McCollum with special guest Jackson Dean

Durham

Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb. 9-11: Widespread Panic

Feb 22: Brandi Carlile: A Special Solo Performance

Feb 22: Brandi Carlile: A Special Solo Performance

Feb. 24-26: Riverdance

March 10: Nashville Songwriters

The Warren Brothers

Wynn Varble

Jimmy Yeary

Tim Nichols

Jeff Outlaw

David Lee Murphy

Rodney Clawson

March 14: IL Divo: A New Day Tour with Special Guest Steven Labrie

March 23: International Anime Music Festival

March 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band

April 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour starring Ben Rector with special guests Stephen Day & Jordy Searcy

April 27: Travis Tritt with special guests War Hippies

April 27: Travis Tritt with special guests War Hippies

May 19: Get the Led Out

May 20: John Mellencamp: Live and In Person

Aug. 14: Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season

Aug. 19: Arrival From Sweden – The Music of ABBA

Nov. 4: Kansas: Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour

Nov. 4: Kansas: Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour

Charlotte

PNC Music Pavilion

May 12: Janet Jackson & Ludacris

May 12: Janet Jackson & Ludacris

May 30: Dead & Company

June 28: Shania Twain

July 2: Kidz Bop Live

July 11: Matchbox Twenty

Aug. 6: Bret Michaels

Aug. 9: Foreigner & Loverboy

Sep. 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & Uncle Kracker

Sep. 23: Eric Church & Whiskey Myers

Sep. 24: Eric Church & Whiskey Myers

Spectrum Center

Feb. 8: Carrie Underwood: The Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Feb. 8: Carrie Underwood: The Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023

We the Kingdom

Jeremy Camp

Andy Mineo

Disciple

Austin French

NewSong

Anne Wilson

March 10: New Edition: The Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank

March 18: Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour 2023 with Special Guests Jabbawockeez

May 23: Paramore with special guests Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu

June 30: Banda MS

July 14: blink-182: Rock Hard Tour with special guest Turnstile

July 14: blink-182: Rock Hard Tour with special guest Turnstile

The Fillmore Charlotte

Feb. 19: Danny Ocean – Tour 2023

March 24: Vance Joy: In Our Own Sweet Time Tour 2023

The Underground

Feb. 18: Adam Melchor

March 10: Static-X – Rise of the Machine 2023

May 5: Ville Valo / Neon Noir Tour 2023