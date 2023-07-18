SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Whataburger is expected to open on the east side of Spartanburg.

According to City of Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, Whataburger will be located in the former Ruby Tuesday location at 1941 E. Main Street.

It will be in between Tropical Smoothie and a newly built Chick-fil-A.

The location is less than 75 miles from downtown Charlotte.

Whataburger is also coming to the west side of Spartanburg, near the new Target in Boiling Springs, and on East Main Street in Duncan.

No date was given on when Whataburger will be open.