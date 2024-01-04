WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A family of seven is welcoming the new year with a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“I think it happened in good timing,“ said Denise Epps, a new homeowner.

It was a year in the making. New homeowners Dionte and Denise Epps entered the Habitat for Humanity program in 2022, hoping to have a place for them and their five children: two boys and three girls, ages 4 to 13.

“Paying almost $2,000 for a three-bedroom apartment .. That’s not really ideal over time,” Denise said.

Their HfH home is a symbol of their perseverance in life and love.

Dionte and Denise have known each other since high school in Washington, D.C. They married in 2011. Over time, they grew apart and eventually parted ways. During the pandemic, they were brought back together and remarried on July 2021 exactly 10 years to the day of their first wedding.

Prior to moving to Winston-Salem, Dionte tried to purchase a house through another program in the Baltimore area, but the program had internal issues, and the house never came to fruition.

“When it came to us moving down here, it kind of had me just surveying the area,” Dionte said.

Dionte drives a bus for the City of Winston-Salem and sometimes works 65 to 70 hours a week, so Denise attended most of the HfH financial literacy and life skills classes while Dionte did most of the sweat equity hours.

The 5-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom house on East 14th Street was built with the help of first responders, which helped expedite the process to finish their home.

“It felt surreal … We never really thought that it would be already built and presented to us,” Dionte said.

The Epps want their new home to remain in their family for many years to come. They view it as a legacy they will leave for their children. They hope to put the home in a family trust.

“I wanted to give them something that I’d never truly had as a child,” Dionte said. “I can give that to them and provide that to them and their children.”

“We were thinking the work was going to end once we closed. Now, it’s just beginning. So it’s going to be something very special for them,” Denise said.

The Epps family is currently in the process of moving into their new home, and they are excited to start the new year living there.