DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said.

The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.

The crash happened while a 2021 tractor-trailer was heading southeast on Hillsborough Road and a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was traveling northwest along the same road, the news release said.

“The 2019 Mazda CX-5 crossed the double yellow line,” according to the news release.

At that point, the two vehicles collided, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, Andrea Ashmon, 55, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Ashmon later died at the hospital, police said.

The wreck is still under investigation.