DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said.
The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
The crash happened while a 2021 tractor-trailer was heading southeast on Hillsborough Road and a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was traveling northwest along the same road, the news release said.
“The 2019 Mazda CX-5 crossed the double yellow line,” according to the news release.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
At that point, the two vehicles collided, police said.
The driver of the Mazda, Andrea Ashmon, 55, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Ashmon later died at the hospital, police said.
The wreck is still under investigation.