EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was shot to death in what police believe was the culmination of a custody dispute was a physician in the Piedmont Triad.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Freedom Park about a shooting “in progress.” They say patrol officers were on the scene within a minute of dispatch, where they arrest John Michael Powell of Newport News, Virginia, as he was driving away from the park.

Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, 40, of Eden was found beside her car with “numerous” gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

UNC Health confirmed that Riddick was a physician within their system, sharing the following statement:

Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick (provided by UNC Health)

UNC Health was saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick, a much-loved OB/GYN with UNC Women’s Health at Eden. Our thoughts are with her family and we will provide support for her teammates and patients. UNC Health

Police say that they believe Riddick’s killing resulted from “ongoing domestic issues” between Powell and Riddick, who have a child together.

Powell was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was given no bond.

Chief Simpson with Eden Police Department called it a senseless and tragic loss of life but expressed pride in his officers’ quick response.