CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All American Airlines flights to Tel Aviv, Israel have been temporarily suspended due to the growing and intensifying conflict along the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian-based militant group Hamas.

“American Airlines has temporarily suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) and has issued a travel alert providing additional flexibility to customers whose travel plans are affected,” the airline said in a statement issued Monday morning to Queen City News.

“We continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed. Customers should visit aa.com or use the American Airlines mobile app to check the status of their flights.”

American is among three U.S.-based airlines and at least one European airline that canceled flights to Tel Aviv.

Delta and United also suspended flights from New York's JFK Airport over the weekend. German carrier Lufthansa has canceled several flights between Frankfurt and Tel Aviv.

80 flights and 14 percent of all Tel Aviv-bound flights have been canceled so far.

The conflict has also locally prompted an increase in security measures at places of worship by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.