Through smoky, yellowed air, they watch as the fires burn at the edge of their city. In Mandra, an area just west of Athens, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris captured Greeks standing on a ridge and looking on as firefighting helicopters deployed to three large wildfires eating away at the Mediterranean landscape.

Thousands evacuated from coastal areas south of Greece’s capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded. They’d spent the night in hotels, in public facilities, even on beaches.

It’s a week of extremes across the world as midsummer heat and bad rain buffet parts of the planet. Here’s what’s happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

— Whether you live in the Mediterranean or are just visiting as a tourist, authorities have a recommendation: Stay inside. It’s too hot. More here from Colleen Barry and Jamey Keaten. And the wildfires in Greece, Spain and Switzerland are still raging.

— In Arizona, Phoenix is struggling to beat the heat — even more than usual for its typically sweltering climate. In fact, it’s breaking its own record. Here’s a report from Seth Borenstein and Anita Snow.

—In France, drought and persistent heat has tourism operators worried about their future. Daniel Cole looks at how they are trying to adjust.

— AP photographers are capturing the heat across the world. Check the images out here.

— What’s a different way to cool your house? Isabella O’Malley delves into the world of geothermal heat pumps.

— Finally, spend some time with this graphically rich AP project, “Climate Connections,” done jointly with Grist. In it, Zoya Tierstein explores the links between climate and disease.

___

QUOTABLE: “I’ve been out here a long time and homeless for about three years. When it’s like this, you just have to get into the shade. This last week has been the hottest I ever remember.” — Lisa Miccichi, 38, pushing a shopping cart filled with her belongings through downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, looking for a place to get out of the heat.

___

