BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Samaritan’s Purse announced that it opened its emergency field hospital in Antakya, Turkey, on Monday.

The charity’s 52-patient-bed hospital is in the parking lot of a 1,100-bed hospital, which is no longer functional due to the earthquake.

Last week, two earthquakes killed more than 36,000 people and left tens of thousands in desperate need of medical care. The Emergency Field Hospital started its setup on Friday, along with critically needed supplies, such as hygiene kits, solar lights, and shelter tarp to aid families in the hardest-hit areas.

“Our Emergency Field Hospital is now open, and our medical team has already treated earthquake injuries like broken bones, wounds, and infections,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.



The N.C.-based organization has 93 disaster response specialists in Turkey, with more traveling to the area in the coming days.