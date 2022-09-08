TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at her estate in Scotland, after officials with Buckingham Palace signaled earlier in the day that doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family announced in an official statement on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace had previously announced that Elizabeth, 96, was under round-the-clock care at Balmoral Castle. Members of the royal family, including the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and the Queen’s grandson, Prince William, made their way to Scotland to be by the queen’s side.

Charles, meanwhile, is expected to be coronated as the next monarch in the coming days, according to the line of succession. In that line, Charles is followed by his eldest son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Prince George is third in line to the throne, after his father and grandfather.

The royal family’s official statement, meanwhile, has already addressed Charles as king, and his wife, Camilla, as queen consort.

The royals have made a number of changes to succession rules over the years, shifting away from previous traditions.

Up until Duchess Kate’s pregnancy, the crown was passed from monarch to eldest son. Since King George VI had no son, his eldest daughter, Elizabeth, became queen.

But the Succession to the Crown Act was created in 2013, before Prince George was born, to make succession to the throne based on birth order, not gender.

Now, Princess Charlotte will be fourth in line to the throne, and Prince Louis will be fifth. William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, is sixth in line, and his son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will be seventh with his little sister, Lilibet, right behind him.

A number of others are in line to claim the throne. Here are the 25 in the line of succession after Elizabeth:

Charles, Prince of Wales – married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – married to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge Prince George of Cambridge Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Prince Louis of Cambridge Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Queen Elizabeth’s second son Princess Beatrice of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s daughter Princess Eugenie of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s daughter Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex – Queen Elizabeth’s third son James, Viscount Severn – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s son Lady Louis Windsor – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s daughter Anne, Princess Royal – Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Peter Phillips – Princess Anne’s son with Capt. Mark Phillips Savannah Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter Isla Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter Zara Tindall – Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth Mia Grace Tindall – Zara and Mike’s daughter Lena Tindall, Zara and Mike’s daughter Lucas Tindall, Zara and Mike’s daughter David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowden – Also known as Viscount David Linley

Prior to her death, Elizabeth had increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family, including her usual duty of presiding over the State Opening of Parliament. Charles had also been sharing the queen’s official duties for several years in preparation for his eventual ascension to the throne.