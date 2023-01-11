(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Each year experts in the U.S. and Europe analyze global and continental temperatures to track our warming climate.

In a new report, experts in Europe found that 2022 was the 5th warmest year on record globally and the 2nd warmest year in Europe.

The last 8 years were the 8 warmest on record. Plainly put, our most recent years sit at the top of our records, a sign and symptom of climate change.

Scientists found that temperatures were 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than preindustrial averages. That number is key. The Paris Agreement goal set by experts and world leaders is to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Science tells us that threshold is the point where impacts become even more extreme and irreversible.

Record heat persisted in 2022 despite a cool La Nina pattern. La Nina is an ocean circulation that leads to cooler atmospheric conditions.

While Europe had its 2nd warmest year on record as a whole, many countries like Italy, France, Spain, and the U.K. had their warmest year on record.

For all of Europe, summer was the hottest ever recorded. Many countries saw their all-time temperature records shattered in an unprecedented heat wave that boiled much of Europe in July 2022.

The report includes graphs that show increasing greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide and methane. These gases trap heat and warm our global temperatures.

The good news? We understand the problem and know the solution. If we make significant cuts to our greenhouse gas emissions, we can limit warming and curb the worst impacts.

U.S. experts are expected to release a report with their findings on global temperatures later this week.

Click here to read the full European report.