TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Irish town gathered more than 1,000 people to come dressed up as the iconic singer, Dolly Parton, to break a Guinness World Record on Saturday.

To break the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the singer in a public space, organizers said participants had to be “instantly recognizable” as Dolly Parton. They had to wear an outfit based on what the singer would wear in public.

Event organizer, Cora O’Brien said no previous record had been set, but they needed at least 250 participants to establish a formal record.

The event will be evaluated by Guinness World Record officials, and participants will know in eight to 12 weeks whether a record was broken.

Credit: Listowel.ie via Storyful

Another world record was held in the town of Listowel, Ireland back in 2012 when they had the largest gathering of people dressed as nuns.