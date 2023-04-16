LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were under police escort on their way to a medical checkup at a hospital on Saturday night when three men posing as journalists targeted the two brothers from close range in Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state.

The men quickly surrendered to the police after the shooting, with at least one of them chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” or “Hail Lord Ram,” a slogan that has become a battle cry for Hindu nationalists in their campaign against Muslims.

Uttar Pradesh is governed by India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party since 2017. Since then, over 180 people facing criminal charges in India’s most populous state have been killed in so-called “police encounters” that rights groups say are often extrajudicial killings.

Following Saturday’s shooting, authorities imposed a ban on the assembly of more than four people across the state and also cut internet access on mobile phones in Prayagraj city. The government also ordered a judicial probe headed by a retired judge.