CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since then, millions of Ukrainians have fled their home country, some ending up in the Charlotte area.

Olga Mykhno says it feels like she was leaving the only life she ever knew just yesterday. All she had with her was her daughter, backpack, and a dog that she would eventually need to leave behind.

“We spent five days during the alarms. We slept in basements. We know when you don’t have enough food. You don’t have clothes,” she said. “That’s why I enjoy every day here.”

Getting Mykhno to the states took a village in itself. She had no money, so one of her friends in Charlotte fundraised to buy Mykhno and her daughter plane tickets. They also set her up with a host family in Weddington.

“Sometimes I look back, and I couldn’t even imagine, ‘what did I do?'” she said.

Anna Bondar and her family were also hosted in the Charlotte area. They left their home near the Crimea border for western Ukraine a week before the Russian invasion, anticipating their town could become occupied. They left Ukraine the day the war began, staying with friends in Sweden before ultimately deciding to come to America.

“At the time, we left home just in case. We did not say goodbye to anybody,” said Bondar. “We left everything – photo albums, all the family stuff, important stuff.”

Bondar says her year in America has been filled with kindness, support, and generosity, but being here wasn’t her choice.

“Many of the people that have helped us, they expect us to be happy. They expect us to enjoy. And everyone [says], ‘how’s it going?’ Well, it’s going great. It’s amazing, but it’s not our home,” she said.

Worry for family and friends back home is still as strong as it was the day they left.

“There was war yesterday, there was war today, there might be war tomorrow,” said Bondar.

To this day, displaced Ukrainians are spread around the world, with their futures uncertain. But their resolve is still as strong as ever.

“My hope for the future is that the evil can be stopped once and for all,” said Bondar.

Ukrainians and their allies plan to rally at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown on Saturday at 3 p.m. to commemorate 365 days of fighting for their freedom.